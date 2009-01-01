|
JS550 Charging Coil AC Voltage?
My JS550 Is no longer charging, I found a broken wire on the charging coil, so I replaced it. The new stator OHMs out perfectly. I did a AC voltage test from the green charging coil wires, and my readings are 25v at idle and up to 60v AC at a couple thousand RPM. My manual is showing this should read 12-15v AC. However I believe that may be incorrect as that's what the regulator should output to the battery. Can anyone confirm?
I've tested with 2 regulators. I can't confirm either regulator works however. I want to verify everything else before I buy another regulator.
Thanks
Ok, after checking my 2nd shop manual, it looks like 12-15v is the correct range. Any ideas why this coil would be outputting so much more voltage?
