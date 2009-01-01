 sxi limited factory pipe
  Today, 06:41 PM
vw69turbobug
    vw69turbobug
    sxi limited factory pipe

    sxi limited chamber . its chrome. can send pics via text . would like to trade it for a factory b pipe and head pipe so i can put it into my x2.
    make offer ?
  Today, 08:29 PM
greenwhite1
    greenwhite1
    Re: sxi limited factory pipe

    Do you have only the chamber or complete exhaust?

