Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: sxi limited factory pipe #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2009 Location whittier, CA Age 30 Posts 279 sxi limited factory pipe sxi limited chamber . its chrome. can send pics via text . would like to trade it for a factory b pipe and head pipe so i can put it into my x2.

make offer ? Last edited by vw69turbobug; Today at 06:42 PM . 86 x2 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Mid-Michigan Posts 369 Re: sxi limited factory pipe Do you have only the chamber or complete exhaust?



Sent from my Moto Z (2) using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 2 guests) Kempski, kingal69, lakehoon Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules