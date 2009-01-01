 UMI Yamaha Waveblaster Billet steering system
    UMI Yamaha Waveblaster Billet steering system

    Yamaha Wave Blaster 1 UMI billet steering system with hardware, comes with one extra new bearing in the pics
    375 plus shipping and pp fees
