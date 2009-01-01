|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
F.S. 1994 Yam Blaster Hull
94 Blaster hull. Includes hood, seat, stock steering with aftermarket bars, Pump, Driveshaft, Midshaft, Engine Mounts, Tank, Cables, Exh Hoses, RIVA Ride Plate, Jet Dynamics Scoop, Solas Impeller, Etc. Basically everything less engine and electrics.
Mid Shaft housing has bad rubber, and will need to be replaced.
$1000 cash, local sale only. WIL NOT ship. WI 53545
John
watcon@watcon.com
