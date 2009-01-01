 F.S. 1994 Yam Blaster Hull
  Today, 07:32 AM
    john zigler
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,582

    F.S. 1994 Yam Blaster Hull

    94 Blaster hull. Includes hood, seat, stock steering with aftermarket bars, Pump, Driveshaft, Midshaft, Engine Mounts, Tank, Cables, Exh Hoses, RIVA Ride Plate, Jet Dynamics Scoop, Solas Impeller, Etc. Basically everything less engine and electrics.

    Mid Shaft housing has bad rubber, and will need to be replaced.

    $1000 cash, local sale only. WIL NOT ship. WI 53545

    John
    watcon@watcon.com
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
