Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F.S. 1994 Yam Blaster Hull #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,582 F.S. 1994 Yam Blaster Hull 94 Blaster hull. Includes hood, seat, stock steering with aftermarket bars, Pump, Driveshaft, Midshaft, Engine Mounts, Tank, Cables, Exh Hoses, RIVA Ride Plate, Jet Dynamics Scoop, Solas Impeller, Etc. Basically everything less engine and electrics.



Mid Shaft housing has bad rubber, and will need to be replaced.



$1000 cash, local sale only. WIL NOT ship. WI 53545



John

watcon@watcon.com Attached Images 102_7653.JPG (311.4 KB, 7 views)

102_7653.JPG (311.4 KB, 7 views) 102_7654.JPG (289.5 KB, 6 views)

102_7654.JPG (289.5 KB, 6 views) 102_7656.JPG (163.9 KB, 6 views)

102_7656.JPG (163.9 KB, 6 views) 102_7657.JPG (260.2 KB, 6 views)

102_7657.JPG (260.2 KB, 6 views) 102_7652.JPG (323.2 KB, 5 views)

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

