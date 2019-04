Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Clean freshwater Seadoo 96xp #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2003 Location North Florida Age 49 Posts 2,207 Clean freshwater Seadoo 96xp Looking to sell my freshwater 96xp. It is in phenomenal shape which is why I bought it. It is completely stock other than a primer kit. The four plugs in the pipe have been completely ground out and new plugs professionally welded in. The carbs were just professionally rebuilt with OEM Mikuni kits as well. Comes with galvanized trailer. Asking $2500. Located in Starke, FL. More pictures available upon request.



BC24E666-3F32-426A-A1A6-4FBDB1F849E6.jpeg9C8CA233-2F8F-4748-B691-46CC04358627.jpeg Last edited by Mike W; Today at 07:11 AM . '03 Superjet

96XP

96 WB1

95 XP 800

'95 X2

90 550 SX

81 440 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules