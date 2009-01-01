Thread: 86 X2 part out

|
86 X2 part out
Complete ski is being parted out, buyer pays half for shipping. accepting PayPal only.
Umi steering with handlebars and billet throttle level - $300 obo
Mariner exhaust - $150
Mariner waterbox - $75
Mikuni 44mm carb and West Coast intake manifold - $150
Pump cone - $20
Impeller - $150
I dream skis
Re: 86 X2 part out
Pm sent
