Thread: 86 X2 part out

 86 X2 part out
    86 X2 part out

    Complete ski is being parted out, buyer pays half for shipping. accepting PayPal only.

    Umi steering with handlebars and billet throttle level - $300 obo
    Mariner exhaust - $150
    Mariner waterbox - $75
    Mikuni 44mm carb and West Coast intake manifold - $150
    Pump cone - $20
    Impeller - $150
    Re: 86 X2 part out

    Pm sent


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
