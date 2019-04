Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Sxr carbs #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 454 WTB Sxr carbs Like title says I️ want dual 40s let me know what you have just need the carbs #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2004 Location Folsom, CA Age 43 Posts 2,269 Re: WTB Sxr carbs I have, for all intents and purposes a brand new set with 0 hours on them after the rebuild. Jet Ski Solutions billet mixture knobs, stainless allen hardware inside and out, flame arrestor adapters and jetting for an 800 with a Factory Wet Pipe. Nicest set of 40mm I series you're going to find. I'm in Folsom and can deliver to Manteca for the right price. Was going to run these until I found a set of Novis. Shoot me a P/M. Attached Images IMG_4760.jpg (108.3 KB, 1 views)

IMG_4760.jpg (108.3 KB, 1 views) IMG_4759.jpg (96.9 KB, 1 views)

"Come on guys! It's simple! Maybe you need a refresher course. It's all ball bearings these days!"

