RRP Cast Black Pole With extras
$900
RRP cast black pole, everything shown included but the chinpad which I have on a seperate build and is not available or for sale or as previously mentioned included.
Rrp cast black pole
silver tubes 23.5 in with reg stickers
Rrp Dual breather mounting bracket and backing plate
spring tensioner bracket
oem pole spring
Steering cable bracket
All hardware minus 1 bolt that broke
Pole bolt
Hood hooks
Threaded keeper rod
breather tubes - ugly but breathe
IMG_5277.JPG
