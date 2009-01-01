|
Factory B Pipe Limited Complete
Limited Superjet B pipe for sale $650 shipped
Manifold is tapped for dual cooling, casting marks removed and polished.
Head pipe will need new screws. Top and middle were removed with vise grips so screws are no good but still has good standard size threads. Bottom screw broke off, drilled undersized to extract but my small screw extractor broke on something else and Ive yet to replace it, should still be able to be removed or worst case go with an oversize kit.
Pipe has a weld on it, possible rub repair? Bought the ski and been running it this way without issue, did not know it was there until i pulled the pipe.
