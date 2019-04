Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: New Kawasaki 550 Coffman pipe and water box. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2013 Location Palm springs ca Age 34 Posts 3,129 New Kawasaki 550 Coffman pipe and water box. Never ran or mounted pipe and box. A few scuffs here and there, nothing major.



300 bucks in my pocket, you pay exact shipping and fees.



Us buyers only please.IMG_20190415_164037274_HDR.jpg

IMG_20190415_164057149_HDR.jpg

IMG_20190415_164045307_HDR.jpg

IMG_20190415_164052059_HDR.jpg

IMG_20190415_164245248.jpg You can't drink all day, if you don't start in the morning.

Reed or piston port? Or does it matter with the full system?

Shipping to 84003?

92253 is my zip.

And yes this pipe will blow smoke out of either motor You can't drink all day, if you don't start in the morning.

