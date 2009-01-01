|
Honda Aquatrax F12X turbo 2002 airbox location
Yea, this may be a bit... embarrassing, but I can't find the effing airbox on this thing. I took off the back seat I can't find it. There is a huge plastic box with a hose connected to it blocking my view from where the turbo is, this plastic piece is screwed under the plastic seat plate. Do I have to take off that seat plate to get access to the airbox or should I go to a local eye doctor?
Re: Honda Aquatrax F12X turbo 2002 airbox location
Sounds like your staring right at it.
airbox.png
