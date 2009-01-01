 Honda Aquatrax F12X turbo 2002 airbox location
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:10 PM #1
    spartanben
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Orlando
    Honda Aquatrax F12X turbo 2002 airbox location

    Yea, this may be a bit... embarrassing, but I can't find the effing airbox on this thing. I took off the back seat I can't find it. There is a huge plastic box with a hose connected to it blocking my view from where the turbo is, this plastic piece is screwed under the plastic seat plate. Do I have to take off that seat plate to get access to the airbox or should I go to a local eye doctor?
  Yesterday, 11:06 PM #2
    3ushman
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    AZ
    Re: Honda Aquatrax F12X turbo 2002 airbox location

    Sounds like your staring right at it.
    airbox.png
