Honda Aquatrax F12X turbo 2002 airbox location

Yea, this may be a bit... embarrassing, but I can't find the effing airbox on this thing. I took off the back seat I can't find it. There is a huge plastic box with a hose connected to it blocking my view from where the turbo is, this plastic piece is screwed under the plastic seat plate. Do I have to take off that seat plate to get access to the airbox or should I go to a local eye doctor?

Re: Honda Aquatrax F12X turbo 2002 airbox location

Sounds like your staring right at it.

