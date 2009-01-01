Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750 st kawasaki not getting spark. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Ny Posts 3 750 st kawasaki not getting spark. I have a 95 750 ST that I recently acquired. Rumor had it that it was seized up. So I took it home and turned the pto over just fine, threw a camera in the spark plug holes and it looks fresh, tested at 150psi on both cylinders. I removed the starter bendix and it was sticking a little. Put it back together and it started right up! Ran pretty erratic like it was misfiring, almost like a rev limiter but it was all over the place, would stall, then restart after a few tries. I cleaned the carb and changed the fuel for good measure.



The stator looked clean, flywheel had some external surface rust which I cleaned off.



Today I go to start it and there's no spark at all.



Tested the resistance on the coils from the plug wire to the wires on the coil and have no reading.



I need information on how to test the stator, coil and pickup, and also the wire colors of each.



Does anyone know where to find a manual? All these online sites selling them are filled slam full of virus.



I'm open to any suggestions too, if I can get this running reliable I am going to keep it around. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,801 Re: 750 st kawasaki not getting spark. Have you got another 750 to test parts from? I have had similar symptoms that you are and my searching led me to the early 750 small pin stators to be sensitive and problematic as they age. I replaced mine with a big pin stator and had no more problems. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Ny Posts 3 Re: 750 st kawasaki not getting spark. Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by Have you got another 750 to test parts from? I have had similar symptoms that you are and my searching led me to the early 750 small pin stators to be sensitive and problematic as they age. I replaced mine with a big pin stator and had no more problems.



I did a little more testing tonight and when I hit the start I do get one good spark and thats it. I cleaned the molex connectors that go into the electrical box, but that didn't seem to help.



I thought I remembered taking a wire off the motor under the carbs though and I cant for the life of me find it. I could be imagining things but I swear I took something off the motor next to the stator. I will upload a pic.



Forgive me for the lack of knowledge on these, what are the big pin stators? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Ny Posts 3 Re: 750 st kawasaki not getting spark. 737C1113-BA9D-4F1E-9A56-9CE7D06C7DE7.jpeg



I took something off where the red circle is. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,302 Re: 750 st kawasaki not getting spark. The running erratic and misfiring then one spark as soon as you hit the button tells me the timing circuit shot craps. You need a cdi. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

