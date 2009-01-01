 750 st kawasaki not getting spark.
    750 st kawasaki not getting spark.

    I have a 95 750 ST that I recently acquired. Rumor had it that it was seized up. So I took it home and turned the pto over just fine, threw a camera in the spark plug holes and it looks fresh, tested at 150psi on both cylinders. I removed the starter bendix and it was sticking a little. Put it back together and it started right up! Ran pretty erratic like it was misfiring, almost like a rev limiter but it was all over the place, would stall, then restart after a few tries. I cleaned the carb and changed the fuel for good measure.

    The stator looked clean, flywheel had some external surface rust which I cleaned off.

    Today I go to start it and there's no spark at all.

    Tested the resistance on the coils from the plug wire to the wires on the coil and have no reading.

    I need information on how to test the stator, coil and pickup, and also the wire colors of each.

    Does anyone know where to find a manual? All these online sites selling them are filled slam full of virus.

    I'm open to any suggestions too, if I can get this running reliable I am going to keep it around.
    Re: 750 st kawasaki not getting spark.

    Have you got another 750 to test parts from? I have had similar symptoms that you are and my searching led me to the early 750 small pin stators to be sensitive and problematic as they age. I replaced mine with a big pin stator and had no more problems.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Re: 750 st kawasaki not getting spark.

    Have you got another 750 to test parts from? I have had similar symptoms that you are and my searching led me to the early 750 small pin stators to be sensitive and problematic as they age. I replaced mine with a big pin stator and had no more problems.
    No parts skis here. This is actually the first kawasaki to cross my path, I'm most familiar with the seadoo.

    I did a little more testing tonight and when I hit the start I do get one good spark and thats it. I cleaned the molex connectors that go into the electrical box, but that didn't seem to help.

    I thought I remembered taking a wire off the motor under the carbs though and I cant for the life of me find it. I could be imagining things but I swear I took something off the motor next to the stator. I will upload a pic.

    Forgive me for the lack of knowledge on these, what are the big pin stators?
    Re: 750 st kawasaki not getting spark.

    737C1113-BA9D-4F1E-9A56-9CE7D06C7DE7.jpeg

    I took something off where the red circle is.
    Re: 750 st kawasaki not getting spark.

    The running erratic and misfiring then one spark as soon as you hit the button tells me the timing circuit shot craps. You need a cdi.
