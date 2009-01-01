Hey All,

In the process if fixing up my first Ski, so apologies if any of these questions are obvious.


I currently have the engine out of the Ski sitting next to it on a table, I'm looking for the correct seal or sealant to but between the engine body and the magneto cover, is this the right thing (https://www.ncjetski.co.uk/acatalog/...0.html#SID=358)

The Ski currently fires up and will run, however "runs away" at 100% throttle unless the choke is pulled. Could this be because of the poor seal between the engine body and crankcase cover ?

Cheers,
Ross