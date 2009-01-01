Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 91' Superjet Carb Settings? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 499 91' Superjet Carb Settings? -Ive done some digging on the net and unable to find oem factory settings for the SBN44 carb on my 1991' Yamaha Superjet w/650cc engine.



-I recently acquired it from the original owner and am going to go through the carb and rest of fuel system. Anyone know what the factory settings and specs. are on the single carb?





-I found this but not sure if correct, some things i'm seeing show low and high speed adjusters at 1-1/8th out and then this:





" BN44-40-43

LOW SPEED JET: 120

HIGH SPEED JET: 114

NEEDLE/SEAT: 1.5

ARM SPRING (GRAMS): 115gr.

LOW SPEED ADJUSTER: 1.0

HIGH SPEED ADJUSTER: .75 "







-Thanks for help,



Ski is 100% stock. Has been sitting for years, just going through fuel system so it will start on its own, not with starting fluid, and be reliable at lake. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 499 Re: 91' Superjet Carb Settings? I found these doing some more research. On the one picture am I seeing " SJ650 " at the top of the chart? Hard to read but there are two 44m carbs under that tab.



I put a " SJ 650 ? " wording above the tab.



yamaha carb adj.jpg



yamaha carb adj 1.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules