 91' Superjet Carb Settings?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:31 PM #1
    1983
    1983 is online now
    PWCToday Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    499

    91' Superjet Carb Settings?

    -Ive done some digging on the net and unable to find oem factory settings for the SBN44 carb on my 1991' Yamaha Superjet w/650cc engine.

    -I recently acquired it from the original owner and am going to go through the carb and rest of fuel system. Anyone know what the factory settings and specs. are on the single carb?


    -I found this but not sure if correct, some things i'm seeing show low and high speed adjusters at 1-1/8th out and then this:


    " BN44-40-43
    LOW SPEED JET: 120
    HIGH SPEED JET: 114
    NEEDLE/SEAT: 1.5
    ARM SPRING (GRAMS): 115gr.
    LOW SPEED ADJUSTER: 1.0
    HIGH SPEED ADJUSTER: .75 "



    -Thanks for help,

    Ski is 100% stock. Has been sitting for years, just going through fuel system so it will start on its own, not with starting fluid, and be reliable at lake.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:58 PM #2
    1983
    1983 is online now
    PWCToday Guru 1983's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2014
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    499

    Re: 91' Superjet Carb Settings?

    I found these doing some more research. On the one picture am I seeing " SJ650 " at the top of the chart? Hard to read but there are two 44m carbs under that tab.

    I put a " SJ 650 ? " wording above the tab.

    yamaha carb adj.jpg

    yamaha carb adj 1.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 