Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Harvey's lake pa Posts 24 Blog Entries 1 650sx parts Lots of 650sx and other parts PRICES EXLUDE SHIPPING

Hood-100

Pump-75 scrapes came out of a running ski just got rid of the hull

Driveshaft-50

Side panels-50

750 complete electronics-150

650sz nozzle-25

X2 bars-20

Gas tank-50

650sx rear trim piece 40

Super trapp-150



Cant get pictures on here but if you pm me I will send pictures or 570 690 9484 Last edited by colby; Today at 08:51 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,800 Re: 650sx parts 750 complete electronics - does this include the stator, ebox and start/stop switch? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) lakehoon Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules