Thread: more slow starting help

PWCToday Newbie
Join Date Oct 2013
Location Australia
Age 32
Posts 2

more slow starting help

Hi everyone.



been a while since i posted so a tiny bit of history on my 83 JS550



wifes parents own the ski from new, got stored in a farm for 15 - 20 years



dragged it out, i spent some money and got it going. i was chasing a problem where the ski rpms would take off if you started it out of the water. the head studs had swollen and i ended up putting a hole in the original block when trying to get it apart.



i found a 2nd hand engine which i've thrown a gasket kit through, i was having issues getting it started due to having the original round pump carby. i was spraying some WD40 into the cylinders when the little straw that goes in the nozzle flung off and into the cylinder. i cracked the ****s and left the ski to sit for like 9 months. during this time the engine cranked over fine. I've since updated to the square pump mikuni 44mm with a spacer plate and am trying to get the ski running again after taking the head off and removing the straw.



everything is back together but i'm having the dreaded "slow cranking" problem i've read a little bit about. before racing out and spending money on a new starter so far:



the engine will spin freely by hand (plugs in or out)

the engine will spin fine on the starter with plugs out

the engine will do little 1/8th kind of turns with the plugs in

brand new 450cca battery

extra earth wires

backing the starter hold down bolts off slightly.

running the battery directly to the starter bypass the electrical box



before i put the new carby on i was doing a compression check and this same slow crank problem was happening, the compression gauge would get a couple of little puffs of 10 - 20 psi. after a handfull of cranks though it seemed as something free'd up as it started spinning faster and cranking over normally and i got 120 - 130psi on each cylinder. after getting everything back together again no amount of cranking will get it to turn over properly, the starter is also getting a bit hot so i'm reluctant to just keep cranking it.



other then the starter is there anything else it could be? i've read a few post's about people updating to the seadoo 580 starter, but they seem to be a little bit harder (as most parts are) to get out here in aus. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,577 Re: more slow starting help Do a load test on your battery, just because it is new, does not mean it is good.



If battery, and all cables are good, it is most likely your starter.



DO NOT put a SeaDoo starter in. The Bendix drives are different, and they do not engage far enough into the flywheel teeth.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



