Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Driveshaft holding tool for 2016 VX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location United States Age 52 Posts 1 Driveshaft holding tool for 2016 VX Getting ready to change the impeller in 2016 VX. Whats the right tool to hold the shaft while removing the impeller. The Yamaha service manual lists tool YB-06151 to hold the driveshaft but when I Google this part I get tools that say they fit waverunners thru 2008: https://www.amazon.com/Yamaha-FX140-.../dp/B00KI36CFG Confusing... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,378 Re: Driveshaft holding tool for 2016 VX Look how the seller is......



But looks like the right tool. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules