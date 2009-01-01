Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location fresno ca. Age 31 Posts 12 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning Ok first of all thanks for checking out my post



I've got a 99gsx rfi

I've been chasing this weird hesitation problem for two years.



When it does this: only at wide open throttle while going straight. At partial throttle it runs fine and at WOT while turning it also runs fine no hesitation.



What I've tried:



New rectifier , nope

New tps. Nope

Hard to say without seeing/riding it.

Performed tps reset with candoopro nope

New plugs nope

Took the air box and spark arrestor off nope

Ran with seat off nope

Cleaned and tested injectors nope



Now I'm thinking maybe it isn't a misfire but maybe intermittent cavitation? Rrrrrrra titaaaaaatitaaaaaaatitaaaatititittitaaaa only at wot while going straight it doesn't misfire or hesitate at all when turning What do you guys think? I'm thinking slight cavitation and it builds back pressure in the pump when turning which negates this?



Meaning a wear ring replacement or prop or both I assume #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,376 Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning I would RnR the wear ring & seal the pump with silicone & let dry at least 24 hrs before riding.



Check condition of impeller. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location fresno ca. Age 31 Posts 12 Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning This sound like a jet pump problem? I mean it isnt misfiring or hesitation at all when turning even at Wide open. But when you go straight a few moments it starts doing it #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location fresno ca. Age 31 Posts 12 Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning How do I go about sealing the pump? I have a new pump gasket kit with shaft and washers and seals alon with new wear ring on order anything else? #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,376 Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning Use clear silicone to seal instead of the foam ring.



Sometimes the foam rings can be a issue on the 140 pumps. Also dont go thru changing those bearings unless the pump has run dry. If the oil is still clean just change it & a new oring on the cone & call it a day. Those bearings will go forever unless they have bee run without oil & are a PITA to change. #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location fresno ca. Age 31 Posts 12 Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning Will do but does this sound like a pump problem to you ? #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,376 Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning Hard to say without seeing/riding it. #8 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2010 Location fresno ca. Age 31 Posts 12 Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning Gotcha well thank you. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

