 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning
  Today, 09:30 PM #1
    dookyle87
    99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning

    Ok first of all thanks for checking out my post

    I've got a 99gsx rfi
    I've been chasing this weird hesitation problem for two years.

    When it does this: only at wide open throttle while going straight. At partial throttle it runs fine and at WOT while turning it also runs fine no hesitation.

    What I've tried:

    New rectifier , nope
    New tps. Nope
    Throughly cleaned raves nope
    Performed tps reset with candoopro nope
    New plugs nope
    Took the air box and spark arrestor off nope
    Ran with seat off nope
    Cleaned and tested injectors nope

    Now I'm thinking maybe it isn't a misfire but maybe intermittent cavitation? Rrrrrrra titaaaaaatitaaaaaaatitaaaatititittitaaaa only at wot while going straight it doesn't misfire or hesitate at all when turning What do you guys think? I'm thinking slight cavitation and it builds back pressure in the pump when turning which negates this?

    Meaning a wear ring replacement or prop or both I assume
  Today, 09:47 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning

    I would RnR the wear ring & seal the pump with silicone & let dry at least 24 hrs before riding.

    Check condition of impeller.
  Today, 09:55 PM #3
    dookyle87
    Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning

    This sound like a jet pump problem? I mean it isnt misfiring or hesitation at all when turning even at Wide open. But when you go straight a few moments it starts doing it
  Today, 09:56 PM #4
    dookyle87
    Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning

    How do I go about sealing the pump? I have a new pump gasket kit with shaft and washers and seals alon with new wear ring on order anything else?
  Today, 10:05 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning

    Use clear silicone to seal instead of the foam ring.

    Sometimes the foam rings can be a issue on the 140 pumps. Also dont go thru changing those bearings unless the pump has run dry. If the oil is still clean just change it & a new oring on the cone & call it a day. Those bearings will go forever unless they have bee run without oil & are a PITA to change.
  Today, 10:13 PM #6
    dookyle87
    Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning

    Will do but does this sound like a pump problem to you ?
  Today, 10:17 PM #7
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning

    Hard to say without seeing/riding it.
  Today, 10:21 PM #8
    dookyle87
    Re: 99 GSX rfi only hesitation at wide open throttle when going straight not turning

    Gotcha well thank you.
