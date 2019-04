Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Let's play name that part #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2007 Location Marshall, AR Posts 291 Let's play name that part IMG_20190414_173251.jpg



Whats that sensor above the bars? I know nothing about doos #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 38 Posts 258 Re: Let's play name that part It's the beeper/buzzer which helps with diagnostics and is also the overheat alarm.



Beep/beep when you put the key on ?? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Canada Age 26 Posts 19 Re: Let's play name that part Originally Posted by tnj4life Originally Posted by Awesome. Your the winner. Can I chunk it or is it useful? '95 SPX '95 SPX #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,024 Re: Let's play name that part It's a 95XP (pre-DESS) so it won't beep until it's hot. #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,300 Re: Let's play name that part I'll name it "Larry". http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



