 701 protec pipe
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 701 protec pipe

  1. Today, 05:09 PM #1
    Boz Mon
    Boz Mon is offline
    Top Dog Boz Mon's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2005
    Location
    Kankakee River
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,652

    701 protec pipe

    Full protec pipe that I pulled off my fx1. The mount has been welded and needs a tiny bit of material taken out for the bushing to fit properly.

    I will include all of the hardware minus the exhaust manifold bolts. I have 2 of the long bolts that hold the headpipe to the manifold. I also have all brand new bushings, a brand new coupler, and several washers. I will also include all of the old hardware.

    Any questions, let me know. I would like to get $250 shipped but feel free to make me an offer.




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    1994 FX1
    1985 JS550/650 conversion
    2015 Fiat 500 Abarth
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:15 PM #2
    JSNate
    JSNate is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JSNate's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    55
    Posts
    4,103

    Re: 701 protec pipe

    Great power on a 701 or 760. I really like mine.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. MTRHEAD

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 