2012 GTX 260 Ltd iS - Water intake??

Hi All,



I recently picked up a 2012 GTX Ltd iS. It only has 13 hrs on it, so more or less brand new. Anyway, Having read some of the horror stories on the sinking issues, was just looking for some advise.

I went out on my maiden voyage yesterday. After about an hour I noticed a build up of water in the right hand foot well. It was a bit choppy and while fishing some waves did come over the back.... So was wondering, Is a small build up of water in the foot wells a common issue?

I did get a bit concerned and cut my trip short and returned to the ramp. At the time I had no concerns of sinking, but after reading some of the stories, my mind went in to overdrive.



I've not had a Seadoo previously and not actually had a newer ski with the deeper foot wells. I have seen that this is common in a lot of manufacturers with the water in the wells, but just thought I'd check......just want to know I'm safe out there...



