So I added a R & D timing advance plate to my SXR 1100. While grinding for the install I think I took too much plastic off the corner of the pick up exposing a little bit of metal under the plastic. Thinking that is not harming anything I continued to install reassembled engine. Also at same time while had engine out I installed V force 3 reeds and had to re adjust my carbs which are CDK2s because the last place I rode was Lake Havasu and my normal riding elevation is more like 4000 to 5000'. Ski hit hard off the bottom and pulled nicely up to about half to 3/4 throttle but just did not seem like I had any top in to left anymore. wondering if it was something to do with that coil or possibly just too much timing advance altogether I also do have the be Box jumped as recommended per most SXR 1100 and structions. I played with the carb settings a few different ways but you all know cdk2s are a pain to adjust.

