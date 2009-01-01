Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 SeaDoo GTI part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location United States Posts 34 2004 SeaDoo GTI part out Hi, I am parting out my 2004 GTI. The ski had electrical problems and a damaged hull. I am located in Northern Idaho and will ship parts if necessary. I have most every part from he ski. Can get pictures on request. I will post more parts as I take them off. Thanks!



Carbs (need cleaning) - $150

Hood - $200

Jet Pump (needs bearings, has reverse hood) - $200

Exhaust (I have all of it) - $OBO





