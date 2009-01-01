Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Snohomish, WA Newbie #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location WA Posts 2 Snohomish, WA Newbie Newbie in Washington State (Snohomish County). I've only ridden on small lakes. In circles. Round and round and round again.



I'm interested in longer trips. However, this will take a bit more planning regarding gas. What do the experienced riders here use to figure out the distance on rivers or riding on Puget Sound? Is there something like "Google Maps" for waterway distance?



