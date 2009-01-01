|
Snohomish, WA Newbie
Newbie in Washington State (Snohomish County). I've only ridden on small lakes. In circles. Round and round and round again.
I'm interested in longer trips. However, this will take a bit more planning regarding gas. What do the experienced riders here use to figure out the distance on rivers or riding on Puget Sound? Is there something like "Google Maps" for waterway distance?
Thanks in advance
