Riding the Snohomish River
Hi - I've only ridden on small lakes. In circles. Round and round and round again.
I live in Snohomish, WA and am interested in riding on the Snohomish river, but I want to only do it in spots that are safe for my machine. Has anyone here ridden from the Marysville boat launch down to the Snohomish boat launch, and if so, what was it like? Did you need to worry much about rocks taking out the hull, etc? Any recommended spots to ride on the Snohomish river is greatly appreciated.
Thanks
