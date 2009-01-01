Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Riding the Snohomish River #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location WA Posts 2 Riding the Snohomish River Hi - I've only ridden on small lakes. In circles. Round and round and round again.



I live in Snohomish, WA and am interested in riding on the Snohomish river, but I want to only do it in spots that are safe for my machine. Has anyone here ridden from the Marysville boat launch down to the Snohomish boat launch, and if so, what was it like? Did you need to worry much about rocks taking out the hull, etc? Any recommended spots to ride on the Snohomish river is greatly appreciated.



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules