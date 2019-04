Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1989 650sx. Barn find #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 49 Posts 532 1989 650sx. Barn find Today I picked up a 650 sx that's been sitting since 95... it was in a guys way that was cleaning his space told me if I wanted it to take it for nothing.....I had it fired up half hour after I got it home...fuel was drained before it sat ...its had some goodies on it....rolls over has spark......pretty happy for free.20190413_112635.jpg

20190413_112629.jpg

Super nice find AND at a great price! I'd plan on replacing the crankcase drain asap, a blockoff will keep you going strong.

