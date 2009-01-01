Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: exhuast advice , seadoo hx to 947/951 engine #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2006 Location Port Saint lucie Fl Age 48 Posts 430 exhuast advice , seadoo hx to 947/951 engine hey guys its been a few years since I played with my skis or projects , but I'm getting motivated again and pulled out my old HX project I thought it be simpler to scrap the idea of a yamaha 1200cc in the hx and just drop in the guts (pump, engine, mpem) from a seadoo gsx limited I had sitting here, bad idea I guess, it was no simpler then the Yamaha engine , I still have the exhaust issue . On the HX exhaust runs down left side of the ski however on the GSX limited 947 engine the hard pipe or stinger feeds out on the right side of ski . I could have sworn there used to be some threads on HX conversion year ago but can't find them now advice would be welcome how to route the exhaust



Re: exhuast advice , seadoo hx to 947/951 engine You can run it on the right. You just need to mod the inlet on the stock water box. If you want to see a conversion thread you can see mine at twin piped 951 hx.

