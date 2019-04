Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 TS 770 Part Out Hole in the Block #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location Port Clinton, Ohio Age 50 Posts 220 97 TS 770 Part Out Hole in the Block Hello Everyone,

I'm parting out a 97 TS770. It had a rod sticking out of the block, so I guess we know it was running when it died. The starter was destroyed and the cylinder liner on the rear cylinder was damaged. The electric box looks like new inside and so does the magneto and flywheel. The pump and impeller also look good. The carb looks fine, but will need a rebuild.

Let me know what you need.

Thanks,

Jeff

20190324_130153.jpg '00 Sea Doo RX

'96 Sea Doo Challenger

