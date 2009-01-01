Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx CDK2 38 tuning #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 95 650sx CDK2 38 tuning Hi All,



have an 88 650sx with a 91+ CDK 2 38mm and proper sized intake manifold, smoothed out exhaust ports, stock 39mm non diverter exhaust manifold, mariner head at 170psi per cylinder, and a stock pipe that has had 4in added to the center section.



The carb is jetted stock, 75 slow 140 main. I took her out last week after getting her back together with this newer motor / exhaust and had to turn the high speed out to ~1-1 1/8th of a turn from the sock 5/8ths. It seems to run well, but water was rough so i couldnt do much in the way of long WOT runs.



Needless to say, my questions are. 1. how far out is too far on the high speed before i should consider going to a bigger main jet, 2. what do others think my jetting / screw settings should be for such a setup?



