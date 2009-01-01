 Sxr 1100 46mm carbs and intake for sale
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 01:50 PM #1
    region6727
    region6727 is offline
    PWCToday Guru region6727's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2002
    Location
    chicago
    Age
    33
    Posts
    465

    Sxr 1100 46mm carbs and intake for sale

    $1000.00 shipped in usa

    Triple 46mm mikunis
    New black anodized centering bracket
    New throttle drum
    New shafts and collars
    Tee handle high and low speed adjusters
    Flame arrester adapters
    T.r.p o-ring speed plate
    (2) Sxr 800 r&d manifolds welded and machined
    Custom stainless throttle bracket and front lifting lug596A01D0-BBDF-4E40-BEF8-106C5EE53223.jpeg3ACA152B-5D11-4135-ADAD-D1C6AE77846A.jpeg71A439A0-B39D-461B-9EDD-3F9C7E8559EE.jpeg
    Last edited by region6727; Today at 01:51 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:56 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    PWCToday Guru josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    40
    Posts
    445

    Re: Sxr 1100 46mm carbs and intake for sale

    Great seller, buy with confidence!

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:01 PM #3
    region6727
    region6727 is offline
    PWCToday Guru region6727's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2002
    Location
    chicago
    Age
    33
    Posts
    465

    Re: Sxr 1100 46mm carbs and intake for sale

    thanks josh!!!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:06 PM #4
    region6727
    region6727 is offline
    PWCToday Guru region6727's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2002
    Location
    chicago
    Age
    33
    Posts
    465

    Re: Sxr 1100 46mm carbs and intake for sale

    more
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 