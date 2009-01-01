|
PWCToday Guru
Sxr 1100 46mm carbs and intake for sale
$1000.00 shipped in usa
Triple 46mm mikunis
New black anodized centering bracket
New throttle drum
New shafts and collars
Tee handle high and low speed adjusters
Flame arrester adapters
T.r.p o-ring speed plate
(2) Sxr 800 r&d manifolds welded and machined
Custom stainless throttle bracket and front lifting lug596A01D0-BBDF-4E40-BEF8-106C5EE53223.jpeg3ACA152B-5D11-4135-ADAD-D1C6AE77846A.jpeg71A439A0-B39D-461B-9EDD-3F9C7E8559EE.jpeg
Re: Sxr 1100 46mm carbs and intake for sale
Great seller, buy with confidence!
Re: Sxr 1100 46mm carbs and intake for sale
Re: Sxr 1100 46mm carbs and intake for sale
