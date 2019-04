Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MSD Enhancers - Yamaha 650/701 Sj-WB1 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2012 Location Columbia, SC Posts 150 MSD Enhancers - Yamaha 650/701 Sj-WB1 2 used MSD enhancers from my running skis. Comes with wiring for an additional ground which is recommended but not necessary. Includes oem waterproof grommet. $250.00 each shipped.

