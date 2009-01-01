 WTB Steering lower cover , handle bars , grips 97 GtI
  Today, 04:10 PM #1
    hotpinkcrx
    hotpinkcrx is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Cincinnati Ohio
    Age
    37
    Posts
    407

    WTB Steering lower cover , handle bars , grips 97 GtI

    looking for the following
    all for 97 GTI

    Steering Cover, only need the lower, In Yellow will buy entire if needed,
    Handel bars
    Grips, only need one (black) will buy a pair

    Thanks
    eddie
    513 545 4778
    Last edited by hotpinkcrx; Today at 04:11 PM.
  Today, 06:08 PM #2
    Minnetonka4me
    Minnetonka4me is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Minnetonka4me's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Minnetonka 'I'm on Big Island I3itch!!!'
    Age
    40
    Posts
    11,056
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: WTB Steering lower cover , handle bars , grips 97 GtI

    I've got it all

    Sent from my Pixel 3 XL using Tapatalk
    Nick @ www.WestsidePowersports.com -your Seadoo specialists!!
    Current machines being parted out -=click below for pictures=- PM for availability & pricing
