Anyone take care of spider or stress cracks on a boat or jet-ski, I've got a Honda aquatrax and it's got quite a few cracks showing through the gel coat I've got to get fixed not sure how to go about it or if it's something I just need to let a pro do and if it's worth it on this ski? I attached a pic of just one section of these cracks, there's probably two or three sections like this mostly on one side.

BanjomaniacIMG_20190407_190637967_HDR.jpg