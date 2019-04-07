Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stress crack repair #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 485 Stress crack repair Anyone take care of spider or stress cracks on a boat or jet-ski, I've got a Honda aquatrax and it's got quite a few cracks showing through the gel coat I've got to get fixed not sure how to go about it or if it's something I just need to let a pro do and if it's worth it on this ski? I attached a pic of just one section of these cracks, there's probably two or three sections like this mostly on one side.



