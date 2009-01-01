|
|
-
2000 gtx 951 carb/ pisser question
I must be missing something... my ski has two tell tales....when running on the hose (Havent gotten it back in the water) the left pisser streams water, the right only has a little smoke coming out. Is this right? Am I missing something? All my hoses were replaced one at a time cut to length and routed individually. Just trying to make sure everything is prime before I put it in the water, I would hate to do all this work and tear up a new engine because of a 1/4 pisser hose on the wrong fitting. (Parts diagram matches my routing)
