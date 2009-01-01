Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 gtx 951 carb/ pisser question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location TX Age 45 Posts 5 2000 gtx 951 carb/ pisser question I must be missing something... my ski has two tell tales....when running on the hose (Havent gotten it back in the water) the left pisser streams water, the right only has a little smoke coming out. Is this right? Am I missing something? All my hoses were replaced one at a time cut to length and routed individually. Just trying to make sure everything is prime before I put it in the water, I would hate to do all this work and tear up a new engine because of a 1/4 pisser hose on the wrong fitting. (Parts diagram matches my routing) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

