Thread: Js440 part out

Js440 part out
Parting a rear exhaust js440
hull w/ papers (beat but potential) - $50 local pick up
motor mounts - $40 shipped
aftermarket waterbox - $75 shipped
switch assembly (one stripped screw) $65 shipped
pole spring - $25 shipped
ebox (crusty, works, for parts?) - $50 shipped
intake grate - $30 shipped
REND rideplate - $65 shipped
PJS Manifold (seen better days, usable) - $60 shipped
PJS pipe (needs weld on headpipe) - $110 shipped
Jetsport velocity stack - $25 shipped
rear exhaust tube assembly - $60 shipped
misc straps - $25 shipped
Re: Js440 part out
More pictures and more will be added at a later date
