Thread: Js440 part out

Js440 part out

    Js440 part out

    Parting a rear exhaust js440

    hull w/ papers (beat but potential) - $50 local pick up
    motor mounts - $40 shipped
    aftermarket waterbox - $75 shipped
    switch assembly (one stripped screw) $65 shipped
    pole spring - $25 shipped
    ebox (crusty, works, for parts?) - $50 shipped
    intake grate - $30 shipped
    REND rideplate - $65 shipped
    PJS Manifold (seen better days, usable) - $60 shipped
    PJS pipe (needs weld on headpipe) - $110 shipped
    Jetsport velocity stack - $25 shipped
    rear exhaust tube assembly - $60 shipped
    misc straps - $25 shipped
    Re: Js440 part out

    More pictures and more will be added at a later date
