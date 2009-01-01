Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js440 part out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 4,997 Js440 part out Parting a rear exhaust js440



hull w/ papers (beat but potential) - $50 local pick up

motor mounts - $40 shipped

aftermarket waterbox - $75 shipped

switch assembly (one stripped screw) $65 shipped

pole spring - $25 shipped

ebox (crusty, works, for parts?) - $50 shipped

intake grate - $30 shipped

REND rideplate - $65 shipped

PJS Manifold (seen better days, usable) - $60 shipped

PJS pipe (needs weld on headpipe) - $110 shipped

Jetsport velocity stack - $25 shipped

rear exhaust tube assembly - $60 shipped

More pictures and more will be added at a later date

