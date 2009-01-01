Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: looking for parts for my 2006 RXT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Washington Age 44 Posts 1 looking for parts for my 2006 RXT HI everyone,

its been a long time sense I was on here. I recently bought a project ski for 600$ with a cart.

It is a 2006 RXT 215 I need some vital parts so here is my list. I might have more to add bit this will get me started.

Its been modified here and there such as a 2007 wire harness so no mpem

List:



Ecu with keys ( I was told you can use all the way up to 2008 ECU's just need to have them flashed)

gauge cluster

Super charger



