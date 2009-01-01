|
|
-
looking for parts for my 2006 RXT
HI everyone,
its been a long time sense I was on here. I recently bought a project ski for 600$ with a cart.
It is a 2006 RXT 215 I need some vital parts so here is my list. I might have more to add bit this will get me started.
Its been modified here and there such as a 2007 wire harness so no mpem
List:
Ecu with keys ( I was told you can use all the way up to 2008 ECU's just need to have them flashed)
gauge cluster
Super charger
Thanks!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules