Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ISO keihin 42mm carb and intake manifold #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2013 Location california Age 23 Posts 106 ISO keihin 42mm carb and intake manifold Please private message me if you have a 42mm keihin cdk2 and or carb you would be willing too sell

solas 13-18

buckshot sbn 44 w/ OC vortex f/a, on L-S intake mani

Coffman exaust

pjs water box

jet dynamics ride plate

pjs top loader intake

custom freestyle lever trim mod 1990 Kawasaki 650 x2solas 13-18buckshot sbn 44 w/ OC vortex f/a, on L-S intake maniCoffman exaustpjs water boxjet dynamics ride platepjs top loader intakecustom freestyle lever trim mod #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 492 Re: ISO keihin 42mm carb and intake manifold Ive got a single or dual setups with manifolds. shoot me a text



941 330 6749 1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate

1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE

1989 JS550 small pin 750 conversion in progress Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 7 guests) Johnnyjetski Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules