 Looking for 951/947 people for trouble shooting.
  Today, 10:38 AM #1
    grecoalamr
    Looking for 951/947 people for trouble shooting.

    Anyone out there feel like they have faced every issue possible over the years with 947/951 motors?? I can not figure an issue out and I have been working on seadoos for 20 years. If so Lets talk. There are multiple threads on similar issues but just end with no solutions.
  Today, 10:40 AM #2
    Lakeside8
    Re: Looking for 951/947 people for trouble shooting.

    Let's here the story....

  Today, 10:48 AM #3
    grecoalamr
    Re: Looking for 951/947 people for trouble shooting.

    Ok, 2001 LRV! PTO cylinder not firing while under load. Will fire out of water but under load cylinder dies no spark. Replaced coil to that cylinder did ok for brief time then back to no fire under load. Replaced stator/Trigger and coil same issue. No clue whats causing this cylinder to die.
