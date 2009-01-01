FRESH MATTE BLACK Paint New Decals
* RRP Pole Mount
* RRP Scupper
* RRP Ninja Foot Holds with adjustable mounting plates
* BOB Tray widener Kit with reinforcements added to the hull while it was open up.
* Blowsion Hood Straps
* Trim Cable Tube
* Dual Cooling Tube
* Hood / Front Hood Brackets / Gasket / Latch
* 3 Bybass Pissers
* 2 Bilge Fittings
* 2 Bilge Pump Mounts
* Turf is in great Shape
* Shortened ride Plate to Match -2 Hull
* OEM Fuel Tank ( Straps Not Included)
$1500 or BO
plus PP and shipping. SJ1.jpgSJ5.jpgSJ2.jpgSJ3.jpgSJ4.jpg