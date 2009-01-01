Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Superjet Hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2013 Location Rochester new york Posts 42 2002 Superjet Hull 2002 Sj Minus 2" Hull with :



* RRP Pole Mount

* RRP Scupper

* RRP Ninja Foot Holds with adjustable mounting plates

* BOB Tray widener Kit with reinforcements added to the hull while it was open up.

* Blowsion Hood Straps

* Trim Cable Tube

* Dual Cooling Tube

* Hood / Front Hood Brackets / Gasket / Latch

* 3 Bybass Pissers

* 2 Bilge Fittings

* 2 Bilge Pump Mounts

* Turf is in great Shape

* Shortened ride Plate to Match -2 Hull

* OEM Fuel Tank ( Straps Not Included)



$1500 or BO plus PP and shipping.



SJ1.jpgSJ5.jpgSJ2.jpgSJ3.jpgSJ4.jpg

