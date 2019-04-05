Hi Guys
Have a 2 5-gallon buckets full off all sorts of Yamaha/Kawasaki Waverunner stainless steel and aluminum hardware from parting out machines.

Various size Nuts, Bolts, Washers all mixed together.

If you have any interest in buying some hardware by the pound please shoot me a Private message.

Can ship via USPS priority flat rate boxes so shipping will be cheap. Small or medium or Large Flat rate.

Medium Flat rate for $13 holds roughly 45 LBS of hardware to give you an idea.

Would be a shame to dump this at the scrap yard.

20190405_190234_resized.jpg