Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WAVERUNNER HARDWARE By the Pound ( nuts & bolts & washers ) #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location IL Age 37 Posts 850 WAVERUNNER HARDWARE By the Pound ( nuts & bolts & washers ) Hi Guys

Have a 2 5-gallon buckets full off all sorts of Yamaha/Kawasaki Waverunner stainless steel and aluminum hardware from parting out machines.



Various size Nuts, Bolts, Washers all mixed together.



If you have any interest in buying some hardware by the pound please shoot me a Private message.



Can ship via USPS priority flat rate boxes so shipping will be cheap. Small or medium or Large Flat rate.



Medium Flat rate for $13 holds roughly 45 LBS of hardware to give you an idea.



Would be a shame to dump this at the scrap yard.



20190405_190234_resized.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules