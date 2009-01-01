I am reinstalling the pump onto a 94 XP
The previous owner removed it.

I ordered a neoprene seal. I believe it goes on between the pump and hull. Is there any silicone involved? There are a couple water lines. Not sure how those are sealed.


It looks like there is a bead of silicone between the pump and cone. Is that correct? There are also 2 O rings? Do they go between the pump and cone?


Also, I had to unbolt the engine. Do I.need to align it? I noticed the mounted are shimmied between the mount and the hull.