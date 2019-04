Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: PWC classifieds #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 156 PWC classifieds I'm looking for a used SuperJet. Craigslist doesn't have a lot and it doesn't seem like these classifieds have much either. Are there any other classifieds that have a decent amount of activity? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 53 Posts 7,828 Re: PWC classifieds x-h2o



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



x-h2o

Facebook marketplace, offerup, and letgo are good outlets. x-h2o, here, and that's probably it for forums.





Ive got a great 701 square nose superjet I'd let go for a good price. 1990 SN SJ // 701, Solas prop, Protec rideplate

1987 300sx // ISO KERKER PIPE

