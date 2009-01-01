Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location in the garage Age 35 Posts 556 Blog Entries 1 Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi Thinking about putting a tdr water box on my 96sxi, the motor stock and will have a 13/18 solar concord, pump stuffers, grate and ride plate. Will I have to rejet or change anything? Any tuners I should contact? Who is TDR? So I can contact them directly. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,236 Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi No need to change any tuning.



https://shop.bansheedepot.com/Watercraft-Parts_c37.htm #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,920 Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi Putting a waterbox on a stock ski will do nothing except create more noise. The stock 750 waterbox flows plenty for 99% of setups. That impeller also seems steep for stock motor, I would drop it down a couple degrees.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

#4 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location in the garage Age 35 Posts 556 Blog Entries 1 Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi Ok sounds good. Also im almost positive I seen on a chart that solas recommended the 13/18 (ke-sc-a) for stock motor 750sxi. #5 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location in the garage Age 35 Posts 556 Blog Entries 1 Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi Ok sounds good. Also im almost positive I seen on a chart that solas recommended the 13/18 (ke-sc-a) for stock motor 750sxi.

This is where I seen the chart

