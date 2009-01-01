 Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi
pxctoday

  1. Today, 04:06 PM #1
    lakehoon
    lakehoon is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    in the garage
    Age
    35
    Posts
    556
    Blog Entries
    1

    Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi

    Thinking about putting a tdr water box on my 96sxi, the motor stock and will have a 13/18 solar concord, pump stuffers, grate and ride plate. Will I have to rejet or change anything? Any tuners I should contact? Who is TDR? So I can contact them directly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:35 PM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,236

    Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi

    No need to change any tuning.

    https://shop.bansheedepot.com/Watercraft-Parts_c37.htm
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:37 PM #3
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,920

    Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi

    Putting a waterbox on a stock ski will do nothing except create more noise. The stock 750 waterbox flows plenty for 99% of setups. That impeller also seems steep for stock motor, I would drop it down a couple degrees.
    Last edited by bandit88; Today at 04:38 PM.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -91 300SX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:29 PM #4
    lakehoon
    lakehoon is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    in the garage
    Age
    35
    Posts
    556
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi

    Ok sounds good. Also im almost positive I seen on a chart that solas recommended the 13/18 (ke-sc-a) for stock motor 750sxi.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:00 PM #5
    lakehoon
    lakehoon is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    in the garage
    Age
    35
    Posts
    556
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
