|
|
-
Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi
Thinking about putting a tdr water box on my 96sxi, the motor stock and will have a 13/18 solar concord, pump stuffers, grate and ride plate. Will I have to rejet or change anything? Any tuners I should contact? Who is TDR? So I can contact them directly.
-
Top Dog
Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi
-
Top Dog
Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi
Putting a waterbox on a stock ski will do nothing except create more noise. The stock 750 waterbox flows plenty for 99% of setups. That impeller also seems steep for stock motor, I would drop it down a couple degrees.
Last edited by bandit88; Today at 04:38 PM.
-
Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi
Ok sounds good. Also im almost positive I seen on a chart that solas recommended the 13/18 (ke-sc-a) for stock motor 750sxi.
-
Re: Tdr water box on a 96 750sxi
Ok sounds good. Also im almost positive I seen on a chart that solas recommended the 13/18 (ke-sc-a) for stock motor 750sxi.
This is where I seen the chart
https://jetskisint.com/blog/kawasaki...fitment-chart/
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules