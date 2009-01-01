Thread: XP to HX parts

|
XP to HX parts
Can you use the seat mount, driveshafts and waterbox out of a 951 xp for a hx? Doing a 787 95 HX.
No not on an 800 better off using a 95 HX or a 97 HX/XP if you have the motor PTO and find a 97 HX waterbox Runaboutgirl on here had some
