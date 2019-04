Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100/1200 R&D Manifold #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Age 23 Posts 98 1100/1200 R&D Manifold R&D manifold for a Yamaha 1100/1200. Bored to 48 mm. No stripped threads, gasket surfaces all seal well. Only thing wrong it someone before me had cut off the rear throttle bracket. Still has the bracket towards the front of the engine. $125 shipped in the US



DSC_0262.JPGDSC_0263.JPGDSC_0266.JPGDSC_0267.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules