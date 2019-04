Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Riva 65U 1200 cdi #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Age 23 Posts 98 Riva 65U 1200 cdi Hard to find Riva cdi for a yamaha 65u 1200. 4 selectable curves and adjustable rpm limiter. Ran it all season last year on the mod 1 curve on a stockish 1200. Works as its supposed to, no cut wires or problems of any sort. $350 shipped in the US



DSC_0235.JPGDSC_0236.JPGDSC_0237.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules