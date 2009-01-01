 JS 550 not sparking
  Today, 02:07 PM
    Baskew99
    JS 550 not sparking

    Hey guys, first post and new to the stand up world.

    I bought an 85 JS 550 for cheap. It was a parts ski so it had a bunch missing. Ive accumulated everything to get it complete. I found the starter relay was bad and I wanted to make sure the motor was free so I just jumped the starter straight from the battery connection on the ebox. And within 2 rotations it fired right up. I pulled one spark plug and turned over again to make sure I was getting good spark. Looked good.

    I ordered a new starter relay and installed. Now I can crank the motor with the start switch like it should. But now I have no spark at all. I unplugged the kill switch and double checked all grounds, still no luck. Ive read a lot about the stator testing but wanted to get some opinions. Especially if it was sparking when i jumped the relay. Thanks!!
  Today, 02:15 PM
    Bionic racing
    Re: JS 550 not sparking

    Ohm stator , disconnect stopper relay in box , black white chaser , check spark
  Today, 03:24 PM
    Baskew99
    Re: JS 550 not sparking

    I did unhook the black/white wire and tried and still no luck. I also tested the stator yesterday but my readings were way lower than what other forum posts have said. I did have continuity on a few wires I can’t remember exactly which but I can test again when I’m back with the ski.

    If the readings are lower than specs does that mean I need one of the coils? Or a whole stator? I’ve read if they get wet they can act up. When I got the ski, the bottom of the hull had some water and crap. Can I spray some WD or brake spray to dry it up in there? Or will that hurt something.
