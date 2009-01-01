Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: measuring to determine 144 or 155 pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location jmgh,gh,gh,fh Posts 44 measuring to determine 144 or 155 pump Hi, Have a jet boat running yamaha jet ski driveline. I am missing pump assembly. Have duct piece still attached to hull. At the back of it, the diameter of the flange area where the pump mates up is 6 3/4". Is this a 144 or 155?



Also: from the very front edge of the duct piece underneath back to the mounting flange is 23 7/8". Anyone know what yamaha model pump this would be?



thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules