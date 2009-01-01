|
|
-
measuring to determine 144 or 155 pump
Hi, Have a jet boat running yamaha jet ski driveline. I am missing pump assembly. Have duct piece still attached to hull. At the back of it, the diameter of the flange area where the pump mates up is 6 3/4". Is this a 144 or 155?
Also: from the very front edge of the duct piece underneath back to the mounting flange is 23 7/8". Anyone know what yamaha model pump this would be?
thanks.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules