Hi, Have a jet boat running yamaha jet ski driveline. I am missing pump assembly. Have duct piece still attached to hull. At the back of it, the diameter of the flange area where the pump mates up is 6 3/4". Is this a 144 or 155?

Also: from the very front edge of the duct piece underneath back to the mounting flange is 23 7/8". Anyone know what yamaha model pump this would be?

thanks.