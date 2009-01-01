 Wtb black sxr800 dash knobs
  Today, 12:55 AM #1
    lakehoon
    Wtb black sxr800 dash knobs

    Trying to get rid of everything grey on my 96 sxi. Looking for some black dash knobs, or if they will work 650sx knobs. Shipped to 86004
  Today, 02:06 AM #2
    josh977
    Re: Wtb black sxr800 dash knobs

    $12.09 new oem @ partzilla.com

    '04 SXR

