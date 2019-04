Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx dash knobs work on a 750sxi? #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location in the garage Age 35 Posts 550 Blog Entries 1 650sx dash knobs work on a 750sxi? Anybody know? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2012 Location in the garage Age 35 Posts 550 Blog Entries 1 Re: 650sx dash knobs work on a 750sxi? Trying to get rid of all the grey on my 96sxi, or if someone has some black sxr knobs forsale #3 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,857 Re: 650sx dash knobs work on a 750sxi? only about $13 new Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

